United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $16,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

NYSE UNFI opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

