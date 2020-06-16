Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Unum Group worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Unum Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 262,265 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Unum Group by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 221,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 148,414 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Unum Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Unum Group by 61.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. DOWLING & PARTN cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of UNM opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

