Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Upwork by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,208,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 854,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 174,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $131,558.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,699,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,902.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.34 and a beta of 1.78. Upwork Inc has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

