US Bancorp DE Acquires 620 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PB. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PB opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

