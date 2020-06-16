US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,231,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $5,121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 3,087.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 627,947 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 7,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $139,325. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $43.57.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.