US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3,965.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,212,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $239.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,406.00 and a beta of -1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.50 and a 200-day moving average of $116.32. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $239.59.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $8,013,837.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,013,837.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 890,652 shares of company stock worth $157,749,590. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

