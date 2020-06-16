US Bancorp DE Sells 1,974 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 323,145 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,456,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 184,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 655,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter.

THS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $258,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

