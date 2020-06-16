Valmet (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Trading 22.6% Higher

Shares of Valmet Corp (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) traded up 22.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valmet in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Valmet alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

Valmet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOYJF)

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in Finland, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.