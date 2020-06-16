VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 42,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of MOO opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.