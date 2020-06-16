Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $163.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average of $162.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

