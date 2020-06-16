Velocys (LON:VLS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.39

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $6.87. Velocys shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 24,245,327 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.19) price target on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62.

Velocys Company Profile (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

