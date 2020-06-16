Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,508 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Verastem worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verastem Inc has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 715.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verastem news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,301,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $3,006,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

