Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Esstra Industries (CVE:ESS) Share Price

News articles about Esstra Industries (CVE:ESS) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Esstra Industries earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ESS opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $938,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -21.43. Esstra Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.18.

Esstra Industries Inc invests in marketable securities in Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Edmonton, Canada.

