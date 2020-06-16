Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price

News stories about NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) have trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NTG Clarity Networks earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CVE NCI opened at C$0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03. NTG Clarity Networks has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.06.

About NTG Clarity Networks

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

