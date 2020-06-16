Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Share Price

Media headlines about Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Enviro Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTN opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Enviro Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Enviro Technologies alerts:

About Enviro Technologies

Enviro Technologies, Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.