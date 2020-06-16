Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Price

Media headlines about Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) have trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amerityre earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

AMTY opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Amerityre has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Amerityre Company Profile

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden, wheelbarrow, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

