Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toromont Industries earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $55.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.