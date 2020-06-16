Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Greenfields Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GEEPF) Share Price

Media headlines about Greenfields Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GEEPF) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Greenfields Petroleum earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

GEEPF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Greenfields Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Greenfields Petroleum alerts:

About Greenfields Petroleum

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, Gum Deniz oil field, and exploration area covering an area of approximately 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenfields Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfields Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.