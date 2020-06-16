Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) Share Price

News articles about Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spotlight Innovation earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Spotlight Innovation stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Spotlight Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Spotlight Innovation Inc, a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships.

