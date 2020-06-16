Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) Share Price

News stories about THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. THT Heat Transfer Technology earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the industrial goods maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of THTI opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. THT Heat Transfer Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Get THT Heat Transfer Technology alerts:

THT Heat Transfer Technology Company Profile

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture and trading of plate heat exchangers and related products. It offers plate heat exchangers, heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, and shell-and-tube heat exchangers. The company was founded on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Siping, China.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for THT Heat Transfer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THT Heat Transfer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.