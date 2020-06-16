Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Share Price

Press coverage about Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microwave Filter earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFCO opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Microwave Filter has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

