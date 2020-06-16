Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Share Price

News articles about Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pacific Ventures Group earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Pacific Ventures Group stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Pacific Ventures Group has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Ventures Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

