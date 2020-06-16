Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Share Price

News stories about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Roots’ score:

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Roots from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roots from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Roots from $1.00 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Roots from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.