Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Tesoro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Share Price

Media headlines about Tesoro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:TSNP) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesoro Enterprises earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Tesoro Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Tesoro Enterprises Company Profile

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiary, supplies and installs floor and wall covering materials to individual home owners (DIY), builders and contractors, and interior designers. It provides pre-finished wood, engineered wood, and laminates; wall-to-wall carpets and area rugs; linoleum and vinyl floor coverings, shades, blinds, shutters; and ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone products for internal and external use.

