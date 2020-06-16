Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price

News headlines about Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trifecta Gold earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CVE TG opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. Trifecta Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.05.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for gold and silver ores. It focuses on developing four gold projects within the White Gold District of Yukon's prolific Dawson Range Gold Belt; and Yuge property located in Humboldt County, northern Nevada.

