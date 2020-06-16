Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Altair Resources (CVE:AVX) Share Price

Headlines about Altair Resources (CVE:AVX) have trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Altair Resources earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CVE AVX opened at C$0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.24. Altair Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.53.

About Altair Resources

Altair Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, lead, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Pan American and Prince mines; and the Caselton concentrator in the Pioche district, Nevada.

