Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price

News headlines about BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BIO-key International earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BKYI stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.26. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 721.57% and a negative return on equity of 562.09%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

