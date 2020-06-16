Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Share Price

Media headlines about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of DAL stock opened at C$0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $990,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. Dalmac Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02.

Dalmac Energy Company Profile

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

