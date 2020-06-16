Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Euromax Resources (CVE:EOX) Stock Price

Headlines about Euromax Resources (CVE:EOX) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Euromax Resources earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Euromax Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$19.00.

Get Euromax Resources alerts:

Euromax Resources Company Profile

Euromax Resources Ltd is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in identifying, acquiring and developing mineral resources in Southeastern Europe. It has a development project in Macedonia. The Company is an exploration services company in Bulgaria. The Company is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka copper/gold project in Macedonia.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Euromax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.