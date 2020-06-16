Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Share Price

News headlines about Innovotech (CVE:IOT) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Innovotech earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

IOT opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. Innovotech has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a PE ratio of -37.50.

About Innovotech

Innovotech Inc provides services and solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company's products include InnovoSIL, the antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

