Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Stock Price

News coverage about Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Propanc Biopharma earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

PPCB stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Propanc Biopharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $6.49.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. The company's lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

