Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Reign Sapphire (OTCMKTS:RGNP) Stock Price

News articles about Reign Sapphire (OTCMKTS:RGNP) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Reign Sapphire earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

RGNP stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Reign Sapphire has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Reign Sapphire

Reign Sapphire Corp. is engaged in the business of processing rough sapphires and gem cutting to manufacture jewelry. It includes rings, pendants, watches, bracelets, and cuff links using a variety of metals and finishes. The company offers its products under the brands Reign Sapphire, Millennials, Coordinates Collection and Le Bloc.

