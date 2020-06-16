Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact TechFinancials (LON:TECH) Share Price

Press coverage about TechFinancials (LON:TECH) has been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TechFinancials earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

LON TECH opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Tuesday. TechFinancials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $386,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

Get TechFinancials alerts:

TechFinancials Company Profile

TechFinancials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and licenses financial trading platforms and blockchain-based digital assets solutions. The company operates through two segments, B2C Trading Platform and B2B Licence Income. It offers Forex and CFD online trading solutions, including the implementation of third-party professional Forex trading platform, MetaTrader 5; DragonFinancials, the B2C binary options trading platform; Ladder options comprising various strike prices with a range of payouts; and mobile trading solutions.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TechFinancials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechFinancials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.