Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Share Price

News articles about Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Yamaguchi Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:YFGSF opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

