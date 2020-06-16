Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Share Price

Media stories about Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Reliability earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of RLBY stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Reliability has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Get Reliability alerts:

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.