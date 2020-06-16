Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Share Price

News coverage about SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSQPF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

