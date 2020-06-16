Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Share Price

News articles about Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Stratabound Minerals earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Stratabound Minerals stock opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stratabound Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.

