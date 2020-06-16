Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Stock Price

Media coverage about TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TMX Group earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $101.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMXXF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from $133.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

