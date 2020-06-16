Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Stock Price

News articles about PipeHawk (LON:PIP) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PipeHawk earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LON PIP opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Tuesday. PipeHawk has a twelve month low of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.58 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.35.

PipeHawk (LON:PIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 0.82 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About PipeHawk

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of ground probing radar (GPR) equipment, and test system solutions; and provision of GPR based services and the undertaking of complementary research and development assignments in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

