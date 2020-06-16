Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) Share Price

Media headlines about Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cerro Grande Mining earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS CEGMF opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Cerro Grande Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. Its primary property is the Pimenton Mine that covers an area of 3,121 hectares located in the high mountain range of Chile.

