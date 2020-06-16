Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Georgian Mining earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Georgian Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.14 ($0.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

