Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Share Price

News articles about Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Polydex Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

POLXF stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

