Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect RightsCorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Share Price

Headlines about RightsCorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. RightsCorp earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of RIHT opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. RightsCorp has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About RightsCorp

Rightscorp, Inc operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide.

