Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Stock Price

Media stories about The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Descartes Systems Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted The Descartes Systems Group’s score:

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $134.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.59.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.