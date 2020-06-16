Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Green Polkadot Box (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Stock Price

News coverage about Green Polkadot Box (OTCMKTS:GPDB) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Green Polkadot Box earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GPDB stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Green Polkadot Box has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About Green Polkadot Box

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

