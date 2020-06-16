Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Stock Price

News stories about Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mammoth Resources earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CVE MTH opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. Mammoth Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Thomas Atkins sold 3,485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$121,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,129.82.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico and other jurisdictions in the Americas. It holds 66 2/3% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of 3 concessions, including Mapy 1, Mapy 2, and Fernanda covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares of land located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

