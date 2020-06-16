Vgrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) Earns Media Impact Rating of -3.53

Headlines about Vgrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Vgrab Communications earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of VGRBF stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Vgrab Communications has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Vgrab Communications Company Profile

VGrab Communications Inc develops mobile applications for merchant and consumer use primarily in Asia. The company offers Vgrab Application, a free mobile voucher application for smartphones using the Android and Apple iOS operating systems that allows users to redeem vouchers on their smartphones at various retailers and merchants; and Vgrab Merchant, a mobile application for merchants to advertise their products and services.

