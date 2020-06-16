Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,424,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,593,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $244.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

