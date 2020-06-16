Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,239 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,038,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,740,000 after buying an additional 294,991 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 35.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,839,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,306,000 after buying an additional 482,800 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter worth about $2,339,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.1% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

