Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 123,618 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 677,212 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

GTN opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.07. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

